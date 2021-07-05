Scars of a Woman Afraid of the Dark

Famed author, Tonyia J Bailey does it again with her latest release a poignant trilogy touching on the seedy underworld of forced labor.

British Author Bailey Brings the Heat with A Deep Dive into the Seedy World of Human Trafficking

London, U.K.--Famed author, Tonyia J Bailey does it again with her latest release a poignant trilogy touching on the seedy underworld of forced labor. With these heinous crimes recently seeing an uptick of more than 20 million people worldwide, Bailey’s stories are pulling back the curtains to unveil the world’s dirty little secrets.

Bailey, a British-born rising star, raised in Nigeria was bitten by the literary bug at an early age. As a tween, Tonyia was drawn to books and soon developed a love for reading and a passion for creating complex characters. By middle school, Tonyia was already writing plays and directing school productions. Though the beautiful, brown-skinned wordsmith had many outlets like fashion and design her fingers were made for writing. While other kids were at the playground, Tonyia’s innate artistic passion pulled her to the pen.

Raised in Nigeria, Bailey soaked in the nuances of her rich culture giving her reams of inspiration for her projects. Though she doggedly pursued her studies graduating as a lawyer from London South Bank University, her legal education now serves as a backdrop to build a 3D story that jumps off the page. Tonyia uses every tool in her arsenal to create a storyline that plunges readers into a realistic world with relatable leading ladies. No topic is too taboo for Bailey who touches upon the dark institution of child slavery and human trafficking.

In these riveting tales, Tonyia introduces readers to Armah a 7-year-old child who loses her mother to a senseless act of violence. Our mocha-colored heroine receives anything but love from her alcoholic father and abusive aunt and just as Armah finds relief in a neighboring couple who take her in, hopes are dashed when she uncovers the disturbing secret behind this perfect pair.

Armah is an unlikely protagonist, she is a forgotten girl who spends her days surviving on table scraps while other youngsters reach for the hugs of a doting parent. Through each book, she grows in strength and stature but is always haunted by the past remembering her years of abuse, loneliness, and abject poverty.

Throughout the trilogies, Scars of a Woman, Afraid of the Dark, and Death Trap, Bailey spins suspenseful tales that send shivers up your spine while drawing you into the tumultuous life of this character. Tonyia’s years of research are evident as with every line you can feel the real pain and sense her agony of defeat all while cheering her on to a better end. Readers watch Armah’s trials and her triumphs with every turn of the page longing for a happy ending to her ups and downs.

Yet, while Armah’s trials are engaging Bailey’s talents are far too robust to waste on one character. The multi-faceted writer crisscrosses countries with a drug smuggler and his unwilling accomplice in the soon and coming Til Doom Do Us Part. You can bet there are more stories ahead for Tonyia Bailey who weaves the woes of the underdogs with such emotion and dignity to give the reader pause.



For more information about Tonyia Bailey please contact her at contact@tonyiabailey.co.uk.