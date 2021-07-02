Governor Abbott Announces Expansion of Optimus Steel, LLC Facility in Orange County

July 2, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Optimus Steel, LLC (“Optimus Steel”) will establish a new rebar line and coil handling facility in Orange County, Texas. Optimus Steel, a subsidiary of Aceros Turia, Inc., produces a wide range of high-quality wire rods, coiled rebar, and billets. The project will create 55 new jobs and $40 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $485,000 has been extended to Optimus Steel, LLC.

"I am excited that Optimus Steel has chosen Orange County as the home of their new rebar line and coil handling facility," said Governor Abbott. "Optimus Steel joins the ranks of thousands of other companies that have chosen to invest in Texas because of our low taxes, reasonable regulatory environment, and strong workforce. Texas continues to thrive thanks to companies like Optimus Steel who are helping us write our economic success story, and I'm proud to welcome this new facility to Orange County."

"I would like to congratulate Optimus Steel and welcome them to Southeast Texas — we in House District 21 are excited about their decision to expand in Orange County," said Speaker Dade Phelan. "With a robust and reliable workforce, the Golden Triangle area has always been a place where businesses have had the opportunity to flourish. I want to thank Governor Abbott for his support of Optimus Steel's expansion and look forward to our continued work to bring more of the Texas Miracle to Southeast Texas."

"Congratulations to Optimus Steele and the people of Orange County. Texas is continuing to lead the nation in economic recovery and investment. I wish to extend my thanks to Governor Abbott for making this award, which will benefit the community by creating jobs and more economic activity," said Senator Robert Nichols.

"Thanks to the support of the Governor's Office, we are pleased to be able to finalize our decision to further invest in our Orange County site, creating new jobs and investment for the Southeast Texas community and securing that site's future as a vital part of Optimus' continued growth," said Edward Goettl, Vice President of Sales for Optimus Steel, LLC.

“I am very excited about the possible expansion of Optimus Steel. Optimus Steel has been a long standing contributor to our community in many ways. From funding of our schools to employment of many of our local residents. The possibility of Orange County being chosen for this expansion could help in improving quality of life for many of our citizens not just in this community, but Orange County as a whole,” stated Robert Viator, Orange County Commissioner Pct. 4.

“Orange County has made it a priority to provide high quality opportunities for projects to choose our community. We welcome Optimus Steel’s proposed investment in Orange County and thank Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, and Speaker Phelan for their commitment to bringing jobs and investment to the State of Texas, and Orange County,” said John Gothia, Orange County Judge.

“Our commitment to business growth and development, workforce preparedness and infrastructure superiority has enabled Orange County to be the premier location for industrial growth. Optimus Steel’s ongoing commitment to Orange County, and their interest in further investment, further acknowledges our community’s willingness to encourage job creation, capital investment and economic success. The development team has been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to their future accomplishments in Orange County,” stated Jessica Hill, CEcD, Orange County Economic Development Corporation.

View more information about Optimus Steel, LLC.