Denmark and Czech Republic set to land in Baku for Quarter Finals

Elkhan Mammadov, Executive VP at AFFA, looks ahead to Euros Quarter Final in Baku

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, Baku will play host to Denmark and the Czech Republic’s European Championships Quarter Final. The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) looks ahead to another exciting fixture in Baku.

AFFA expect to have more than 20,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday night, with roughly 1,500 travelling Danish fans and over 500 Czech fans amongst those in attendance. Both countries have been a surprise package so far at the tournament, creating an intriguing matchup which will be hard to predict.

Following Christian Eriksen’s heart attack at Parken Stadium on June 12, the spirit and determination of the Danish team has lit up the tournament. The key to Denmark’s success is the strength in depth they have been able to rely on. Beyond the well-known players such as Schmeichel and Christiansen, players such as Kasper Dolberg and Joakim Mæhle have been key to their success. In their last two games, Denmark beat Russia 4-1 before defeating Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Likewise, the Czech Republic have produced industrious performances relying on the energy of Soucek, Schick and Coufal. They will present a stern test for Denmark and have demonstrated a clinical streak on the counterattack. Last Sunday, the Czech Republic beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the Round of 16.

All ticketholders who are citizens of Denmark and the Czech Republic will be able to obtain a visa either upon arrival at Baku airport or on Azerbaijan’s online e-visa platform. Standard visas are available online within three business days but if necessary, an urgent visa can be obtained in three to five hours. All fans are urged to comply with their respective national travel guidelines. The person must also submit a match ticket at the state borders while entering Azerbaijan.

Upon presenting their ticket at the border and proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (not older than 48 hours), fans will be granted a quarantine exemption and can move around the country freely. No further tests will be required to attend the stadium on match days.

The third quarter final will see Denmark vs Czech Republic (Saturday 3 July, 17:00). As part of a multi-nation format devised by UEFA to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament, Baku has played host to Wales vs Switzerland (Saturday 12 June, 15:00), Turkey vs Wales (Wednesday 16 June ,18:00) and Switzerland vs Turkey (Sunday 20 June, 18:00).



Elkhan Mammadov, Executive Vice President, AFFA, said the following ahead of the quarter final.

On European representation in Baku:

“We hope that the fixture can serve as a benchmark for Czech and Danish citizens taking a close interest in our country, visiting as tourists, or attending sporting events hosted in Baku in the future. We are proud to have a pan-European palette of fixtures played in our country, with Denmark as a representative of the Nordic countries and the Czech Republic from Central Europe. Previously, of course, we had Turkey, Switzerland and Wales, bringing together teams to compete from every corner of the continent.”

On the game itself:

“I am looking forward to the game very much! Whilst the two nations will be quite new to many of the fans in Azerbaijan, there will be rapturous support for the Danish team who have turned possible tragedy into terrific, tenacious performances. On the other hand, fans will love that the Czech Republic have punched above their weight in the tournament, beating the Netherlands in the last round."

"Both teams have provided spectacular moments, capturing the imagination of fans across Europe. Andreas Christiansen’s goal against Russia in Denmark’s 4-1 win and Schick’s halfway line goal at Hampden Park spring to mind. This fixture has all the ingredients to offer up a special and memorable occasion. The stage is set here in Baku, with our eclectic city offering the perfect backdrop for the game. It only remains to be seen who will capitalise on the chance to reach the semi-finals.”

