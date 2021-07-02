ZARIOT Wins Security and Telecommunications Awards in the 16th Annual IT World Awards
Secure cellular for IoT and M2M recognised as key to cybersecurity
We are proud to be recognised as a key industry player in both telecoms and security solutions. Our awards highlight the importance of security in telecommunications, particularly for IoT”DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZARIOT was named a silver Globee winner in two categories in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards: Security Services and Telecommunications. The Globee Awards are organisers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, and the prestigious IT World Awards specifically recognise information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
— Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO, ZARIOT
Winning these awards for the entry as the ‘First global IoT and M2M SIM with signalling security’ is crucial recognition of the pressing need to protect mission- and business-critical devices. ZARIOT’s Zero Trust approach and signalling security technology tackle the security of connectivity and provide complete end-to-end data protection from device to cloud.
‘We are proud to be recognised as a key industry player in both telecoms and security solutions. Our awards highlight the importance of security in telecommunications, particularly for IoT,’ comments Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO of ZARIOT. ‘Behind this distinguished success lies our innovative solutions and driven commitment to our partners. This recognition from Globee Awards further validates our dedication to the security needs of our partners.’
More than 65 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organisations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
‘The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,’ says San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. ‘The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop and socialise thereby accelerating demand for new technologies and innovations everywhere.’
ZARIOT was founded with the mission to restore order to what is becoming connected chaos in IoT by bringing unrivalled security, control and quality of service. ZARIOT offers secure cellular connectivity globally for IoT and M2M devices, with signaling, IP, and Zero Trust security solutions for enterprises. An experienced team of engineers bring the knowledge and expertise of over 15 years of innovation in telecom security to IoT sectors such as medical, automotive, telematics, and personal security. ZARIOT provides a fully protected IoT solution and enables enterprises to adapt to and grow with changing needs, demands and threats, all while operating securely.
