Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (1 July 2021)

376 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 3,831 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 9.8%.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 184,537 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,963,532.

New COVID-19 cases by County; Nairobi 174, Uasin Gishu 37, Mombasa 27, Busia 24, Kisumu 24, Siaya 19, Kwale 7, Kakamega 7, Nyamira 7, Taita Taveta 7, Nakuru 6, Nandi 6, Kericho 6, Machakos 5, Kilifi 4, Bungoma 3, Vihiga 2, Kirinyaga 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay and Kiambu 1 case each.

910 patients have recovered, 516 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 394 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 126,594 out of whom 91,514 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,080 are from various health facilities.

6 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April and June 2021.

1,127 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,722 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 130 patients are in the ICU, 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 38 patients are under observation.

168 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 153 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU).