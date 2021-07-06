Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WINDES ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNER

Doug Beaver is promoted to partner at one of Southern California’s leading accounting firms

Doug is a proven leader with a passion for mentoring colleagues in developing and refining their technical skills.”
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Doug Beaver as Partner in its Tax Department.

Beaver joined Windes in 2015 after earning his Masters of Business Taxation degree at the University of Southern California. He earned his Bachelor of Science, Business Administration degree from California State University, Fullerton. He has more than 23 years of public and private accounting experience, which includes work at a Big Four. Beaver’s experience ranges from tax planning for publicly traded companies to compliance for small family owned businesses and corporations, partnerships, and LLCs. He serves a variety of industries including, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, restaurants, and real estate partnerships.

Beaver is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).

About Windes

Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so that our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.

Craig Ima
Windes
+1 5623041329
cima@windes.com
