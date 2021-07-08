F1RST ANNOUNCES the UAS PUBLIC SAFETY SYMPOSIUM - January 2022

F1RST & Sundance Media Group announce the UAS Public Safety Symposium to be held in Pasco County, Florida in January 2022.

At SMG, we are proud to partner with F1RST in this UAS training symposium which will highlight new technology, future-looking techniques and methods of UAS operations for any public agency.” — Jennifer Pidgen

LAND O'LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, F1RST and Sundance Media Group announce the F1RST UAS Symposium to be held in Pasco County, Florida, focused on Public Safety applications for Unmanned Aircraft, bringing industry leaders to the facility with seminars, practical flight training, simulated scenarios, and live flight demonstrations of Unmanned Aircraft.



Florida’s Forensic Institute for Research, Security, and Tactics (F1RST), a division of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, and Sundance Media Group (SMG) will present a two-day, deeply focused symposium for Public Safety/First Responders currently deploying, or planning to deploy Unmanned Aircraft.

F1RST’s technologically advanced facility and faculty combined with the 27 year training history of Sundance Media Group’s Public Safety training programs provide an unmatched resource.

“Technology and training methodology has shifted the way officers respond to calls”, says Justin Ross, Captain at Pasco Sheriff’s Office. “The F1RST training facility has been designed to provide the most up-to-date training possible. The symposium partnership with SMG not only brings officers to F1RST for scenario-based training opportunities, it also shines a light on our outstanding facilities for agencies seeking modern tools and techniques. We are excited to share the facility with other agencies in the spirit of live-scenario training with UAS in a variety of situations and environments.”

SMG’s COO Jennifer Pidgen adds, “At Sundance Media Group, we are proud to partner with F1RST at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in this UAS training symposium which will highlight new technology, future-looking techniques and methods of UAS operations for barricades, active shooter, overwatch, search/rescue, and also best practices and how to properly stand up an effective, efficient, and sustainable UAS program for any public agency.”

The F1RST UAS Public Safety Symposium will feature demonstrations and training utilizing UAS in a variety of scenarios, taking advantage of F1RST’s rubble pile, vertical operations training, canine-UAS partnership, night flight with UAS, tactical operations utilizing UAS, and other learning experiences focused around real-world first responder and public safety engagements. Attending teams will have an opportunity to compete and demonstrate team skills at the F1RST event. Manufacturers, distributors, product resellers, local, state, and federal agencies are invited to attend this two-day symposium.

The F1RST UAS Public Safety Symposium is being planned for the last week of January 2022. For more details on the symposium contact information is below.

To know more about F1RST visit floridafirsttraining.org

To learn more about SMG, visit sundancemediagroup.com

Note to editors:

The F1RST UAS Public Safety Symposium is for public agencies and first responders. This event is not open to the general public.

Contacts & Resources

Sundance Media Group

Press Contact: Jennifer Pidgen

Email: Jennifer@sundancemediagroup.com

Phone: 801.231.4911 (In Pacific Time)

Pasco Sheriff’s Office

Press Contact: Amanda Hunter

Email: ahunter@pascosheriff.org

Phone: 727.359.8142

Training Contact: Leonela Alvarez

Email: lalvarez@pascosheriff.org

Phone: 813-918-2887 (in Eastern Time)

--------------------------------

About Florida’s Forensic Institute for Research, Security, and Tactics (F1RST)

Without a doubt, science and technology have transformed law enforcement and criminal investigations over the last century; however, against a backdrop of an ever-changing world filled with increasingly complex threats, society has placed demands on law enforcement and the criminal justice system to continue to advance in unprecedented ways. The solution requires collaboration and continuing research to develop new and improved methods, fill gaps in industry knowledge, skills, and capabilities, and revolutionize training for practitioners in forensics, security, and tactics.

Florida’s Forensic Institute for Research, Security, and Tactics (F1RST), a division of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, represents such a collaboration – a partnership between academia and practitioners to develop a state-of-the-art research enterprise that will inform, innovate, and offer cutting-edge training. Through F1RST, our mission is to empower leaders around the world with the knowledge necessary to ensure safer communities by transforming public safety through research, education, and innovation.

--------------------------------

About SMG

Based in Henderson, Nevada and West Jordan, Utah, Sundance Media Group (SMG), have been producing training for trade events, public safety organizations, and private individuals for over 27 years. Over the first decade and a half, SMG’s area of focus has been audio, video and software applications for production and post-production.

Today SMG serves as a consultant within the sUAS industry, offering training and speaking engagements on sUAS topics ranging from: sUAS cinematography, commercial and infrastructural sUAS applications, Public Safety applications, sUAS risk management, night sUAS flight, aerial security systems, and 107 training to ensure pilots clearly understand the FAA laws. Our instructors have undergone FITS training and have taught, presented workshops and participated in panels, conferences, and private instruction events worldwide. Our team also offers drone services for a variety of industries.

Additionally SMG assists in standing up sUAS programs for corporations and public safety agencies with services ranging from creation of policy documents to operational standards, and vertically-focused practical instruction. With an intimate knowledge of the FAA FARs and FSIM; our collective experience with instructors and sUAS pilots nationwide are our foundation for creating a best-practices for everything UA/drone/sUAS.