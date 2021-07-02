Decatur neighbors pivot during a global pandemic

HouseMugs are a way to celebrate outdoors with loved ones while welcoming the reopening of America. HouseMugs is already gearing up for the big Halloween season with a large assortment of creative designs. HouseMugs will help celebrate the reopening of America this 4th of July.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The last 15 months have been a huge challenge for everyone as America has worked hard to combat the world’s worst pandemic in over a century.However, the vaccination rollout is moving at a fast and furious pace from coast-to-coast and many Americans now want to get back to living life again. Whatever that ‘new normal’ is, people want to enjoy life with family, friends and neighbors. Let’s not forget about cold beer, hotdogs, and ice cream bars at the family barbeque.No one knows this more than Brent Novak and Rick Elliot, two close friends and next-door neighbors who live in the Atlanta Area – Decatur to be exact, only minutes from downtown. Novak is an entrepreneur that most recently opened a commercial sign company, while Elliott is a Business Development Manager with Taylor Corporation , one of the largest privately-owned graphics communications companies in North America.The business team just launched HouseMugs - a way to celebrate outdoors with loved ones while welcoming the reopening of America. Independence Day is going to be extra-special this year and HouseMugs will kick the party up a notch.During the height of the pandemic, Novak pitched Elliot his novel idea: selling creative “signs” to the consumer market. Not the usual yard signs, mind you, but huge displays installed on the front of houses. These digitally printed panels can transform your home for the holidays with their showstopping designs: Uncle Sam, George Washington, the Statue of Liberty or a soaring eagle, just to name a few.The enterprising duo has ample experience in the visual graphics business and took a chance on pivoting during a pandemic.“There we were one evening, talking about life, family, the neighborhood, COVID-19, and bang – we started talking about the concept of turning your house into something fun, and the rest is history,” laughs Elliott. “I thought it was a very unique idea when he presented it, but to be totally honest, I had to really get my head wrapped around the idea because it was so new and different, but once I understood the concept, I was sold on it right away.”Using his sign company to create the first prototypes, Novak made designs for his own home and some neighbor’s homes to test out the waters. The reactions were overwhelmingly positive and HouseMugs was formed to make them available to everyone. The two have been busy preparing the company for launch ever since.“Our big nationwide launch on the 4th of July is going to be an amazing experience,” says Novak. “People have quarantine fatigue and want to get back to living life again. If there is some good that has come from the pandemic, however, it’s that people have realized the importance of spending more time with their families and neighbors. Our homes really are our castles and with travel restricted during the past year, our yards and neighborhoods became an important escape."HouseMugs are affordable too: they start at just $299.99 and come in a variety of designs and sizes to fit every size and style of house. They even come with free standard shipping to any address in the continental U.S. which is amazing given the size of the designs.Assembly and installation of the lightweight designs is a breeze: grab a ladder, recruit a family member or friend to help and be prepared to ‘wow’ your neighbors. Every HouseMugs order even includes a surprise animated scene when viewed via a free Apple or Android app that takes your house decor to a whole new level.While July 4th is the focus of the company’s launch, the team at HouseMugs is already gearing up for the big Halloween season with a large assortment of creative designs. Turn your whole house into an ultra-scary monster to frighten the teenagers on your block or choose a whimsical ghost to thrill the little ones. The company will roll out more designs for Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day and many other holidays. Homes can also be transformed for birthday and retirement celebrations while sports fans will soon be able to turn their house into their team’s mascot to show their loyalty.“We are helping our customers stand-out from the crowd and offering them something innovative to make holidays and celebrations extra-special,” says Novak. “We think HouseMugs will take-off in a big way across America simply because people have a closer connection to their homes and their communities and want a way to celebrate them.”Elliott adds, “HouseMugs is certainly a one-of-a-kind venture, and we know it will be a big success. People who have seen them think they are just awesome, and it’s something that has never been done before. We have entered a new space in our industry, and Taylor looks forward to helping HouseMugs grow while having a positive difference in the lives of homeowners.”HouseMugs is an IdeaPros Certified Partner.

HouseMugs Launches to Help Reopen America