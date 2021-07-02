Latest Book from Bestselling Author Becca Seymour Announced
Romance in the Midst of Devastation. Gay Romance "High Alert" Releases August 2021
So much more than a sweet gay romance.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of the bestselling True Blue series, Becca Seymour, is all set to launch a new book titled “High Alert,” scheduled for release on August 11, 2021, and is now available for preorder on Amazon.
Published under the banner of Rainbow Tree Publishing, the new book promises a sweet gay romance between two friends who have known each other their whole lives. “It’s a tale as old as time. I’ve crushed on my brother’s best friend since I sprouted hairs on the unmentionables. Once upon a time, he was straight, until he wasn’t… and talk about bad timing.” Fans of LGBTQ+ romances will undoubtedly be eager for the romantic escapism and the tease of the popular “brother’s best friend” trope.
"Devastation and loss were thick in the air from so many parts of the country. With the news of the destructive fires and their horrors trickling in fast and thick, I jumped between annoyance at myself for overthinking the dangers to our own region and desperation that I could be—should be doing something more. For now, though, an update was all I needed. A simple okay would put me at ease, but instead, with smoke thick in the air, nothing could distract me. It didn’t help that Dan was out as well." – from "High Alert"
This full-length novel is set in small-town Australia and features rural firefighter hotness as they tackle weather-related drama. However, the drama will also lead to some sweet moments between the two men which will surely tug at any reader’s heartstrings.
But this story is much more than a sweet romance. It delves into the hardships and reality of living in Australia and the weather extremes becoming so very normal, all be it devastating, to its residents.
“Living rurally and on a property, I acutely feel the reality of the extremes we face as Australians. My story came from the desire to recognise how everyday men and women live their best lives while also selflessly putting themselves in the path of danger. They do this for the good of their communities,” said Becca Seymour, author of “Thicker Than Water.” “These everyday heroes deserve all our respect and gratitude. This story, and the beautiful romance, is for them,” she added.
"This is an adorable, friends-to-lovers tale complete with smouldering low-angst loveliness and a group of Aussie men who will capture your hearts. Becca Seymour has written this beautifully, as always, and I can’t wait for the readers to meet these lovely men—Ross and Dan," said Arden O’Keefe, author of “It’s a Steal” and “I See The Light.”
“High Alert” is now available for preorder on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B096WLQ58V/
Visit Becca Seymour’s website to learn more about the author and explore her backlist here https://beccaseymour.com/
