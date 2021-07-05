Rise Park At Great Park Neighborhoods Takes Top Honors In The 2021 Gold Nugget Awards
This iconic overlook structure directs views to the Saddleback Mountains, greater Irvine and to internal areas of Rise Park at Great Park Neighborhoods.
Cool play structures and an expansive roof deck highlight one of three distinct amenity spaces that serve Rise Park’s diverse population.
The Gold Nugget Program Showcases FivePoint’s Commitment To Quality Lifestyle
Wow!” said Gold Nugget judges. “We saw some amazing amenities in this category, but Rise Park lived up to its name and rose to the top. The design is beautiful, and the execution is flawless.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FivePoint’s Great Park Neighborhoods (GPN) community in Irvine, California has won 3 top honors in the 2021 Gold Nugget Awards, the largest and most prestigious awards program in the homebuilding industry. GPN’s Rise Neighborhood took a Gold Nugget Grand for Best Community Amenity, and Merit Awards for Best Community Land Plan and Best Masterplan Community. See www.goldnuggetawards.com
— Gold Nugget Judges
“Wow!” said Gold Nugget judges. “There were some amazing amenities in this category, but Rise Park lived up to its name and rose to the top. This amenity space supports some of the higher density areas within the overall neighborhood, so it has the challenge and opportunity to serve as the community’s communal “backyard.” A continuous pedestrian green threads through the neighborhood with three distinct amenity spaces to provide unique destinations that appeal to the diverse population within the surrounding neighborhoods.
“The design is beautiful, and the execution is flawless. We commend the team that conceptualized and brought this incredible amenity to life.”
The Overlook, a focal design element of Rise Park’s Gold Nugget Grand Award, also earned recognition for excellence from the Structural Engineers Association of Southern California Foundation (SEAOSC Foundation), which has bestowed a Merit Award on The Overlook as a Special Use building. The engineering firm Structural Focus of Gardena, California, developed the construction plans for an advanced design created by Studio 111 of Long Beach, California. See https://seaosc.org/Eise-Winners [seaosc.org]
Since its 2014 opening, GPN has earned scores of top honors in competitions that recognize excellence in design, planning, marketing and professional achievement. Local, state, regional and national associations have honored GPN in such programs as the SoCal Awards, Best In American Living Awards, The Nationals, Professional Builder Design Awards and the Gold Nugget Awards. Drawing hundreds of entrants each year, these programs are judged by professionals from diverse disciplines in real estate development.
Great Park Neighborhoods is also a notable market winner, with robust sales since the community’s 2014 opening. Rise Park is the latest in a series of neighborhoods that also include Pavilion Park, Parasol Park, Beacon Park, Cadence Park and Novel Park.
See www.greatparkneighborhoods.com and www.fivepoint.com
Rebecca Hardin
Open Line
+1 805-963-0123
email us here