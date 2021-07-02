Regional Supply Redesigns Fleet

As a supplier of many different types of materials, we felt it was important to showcase as many types, finishes, and styles as possible with the new design.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to vehicle re-styling products at Regional Supply.” — Megan Schofield, Regional Supply Marketing Director

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Regional Supply, we are proud to offer daily delivery service to most areas. If you live in the Salt Lake valley, Provo, St. George and even as far north as Idaho, you have probably seen one of our delivery trucks on the road.

Last year, we decided our delivery trucks needed a new look! As a supplier of many different types of graphic materials, we felt it was important to showcase as many different types, finishes, and styles as possible when coming up with the new design.

We started the process last summer with a blank canvas other than one request from our owner, David Fisher, who said, “We need to include fish in it somehow!” This did not come as a surprise (have you seen our corporate offices?), so with this direction, we set out to create a new design that was unique and eye-catching for Regional Supply.

After a few weeks, we had three different designs to choose from. Our team decided to go with the “hexagon” design as it loosely represented the chemical structure of plastic, which is a large part of our business. Of course, some of those hexagons needed to represent different species of fish, so they were included as well.

Fun Fact! There are eight different fish represented throughout the fleet: Brook Trout, Arctic Char, Cutthroat Trout, Northern Pike, Brown Trout, Mahi-mahi, Peacock Bass, and Salmon. Have you seen them all?

There are also three different types of vehicle styling represented: color change films, digitally printed material, and cut vinyl. “The possibilities are endless when it comes to vehicle re-styling products at Regional Supply. It was fun, a bit difficult as well, with so many great options available. I did my best to choose products that best represented our corporate branding while keeping it eye-catching and interesting,” said Marketing Director, Megan Schofield.

Since we’ve been in the sign and graphics industry since 1946, this being our 75th anniversary, you have probably seen many of our different truck designs over the years. We strive to continually change our look to keep up with the latest trends and showcase new products. We hope this latest change inspires and influences new creative ideas for you and your company.

We’ll see you down the road!

About Regional Supply

--------------------

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

###