Governor Abbott Urges Land Owners Affected By Border Crisis To Submit Self Reporting Damage Survey

July 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the influx of unlawful immigration to complete the state's Self Reporting Damage Survey to help identify damages suffered by land owners along the border and inform the state's ongoing efforts to secure the border. 

“I strongly encourage Texas land owners along the border to report any personal property damages they incur due to unlawful immigration," said Governor Abbott. "By completing the Self Reporting Damage Survey, our state will be equipped with the necessary data to continue addressing the ongoing crisis at our southern border and provide the support our land owners and communities need to stay safe and secure.”

The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: http://damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting damage is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

