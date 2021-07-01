Secretary Gorbea Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Voting Restrictions

"Your constitutional right to vote should never be affected by your zip code or the color of your skin. Today, the United States Supreme Court issued a deeply disappointing decision that weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. This decision makes it increasingly difficult to legally challenge voting policies that discriminate against Black, Latino, Asian American, and Native American voters.

The Republican Party's continued assault on the Voting Rights Act makes the fight to protect our freedom to vote even more urgent. I will continue to work at the state and federal level to combat the wave of voter suppression bills sweeping our country."

-Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea