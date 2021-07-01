Ars ne Wenger on development and youth football match calendar (Video News Release)

Episode 9 of the Living Football TV show is focused mainly on the global development of youth football. FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger explains the findings of FIFA’s global report Increasing Global Competitiveness, which analysed youth football and talent development practices and structures around the world. In line with the objective to “give every talent a chance”, Wenger also discussed his thoughts on annual FIFA youth tournaments.

Former Portugal international Nuno Gomes joined Wenger as part of FIFA’s latest Living Football show, released today. The former Boavista FC, SL Benfica, Fiorentina, SC Braga and Blackburn Rovers striker speaks about a range of topics, including his career and his development from junior to professional player. Nuno Gomes also explains why the development of talents in Portugal has resulted in many great players.

To read the FIFA Global Report “GIVE EVERY TALENT A CHANCE” click: https://fifa.fans/2Ti90q5 https://fifa.fans/2UkPrgH

Clips from the show are available to media through the following link: https://f.io/Fdo41Evl

Full Episode 9 of the Living Football TV show: https://fifa.fans/2TiROkj

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org