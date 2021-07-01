DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awards grants to rural communities

DES MOINES – The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program awarded grants to nine small, rural Iowa communities to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos, and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill.

The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program was instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings.

DBGP funding is awarded annually on a competitive basis with cash matches required. Applications for the next funding round will be due on Feb. 25, 2022.

The following projects will receive a total of $400,000 as reimbursement grants:

City of Anita, Cass County — $8,500 to abate asbestos and complete a phase 1 environmental site assessment for an old abandoned church.

City of Farragut, Fremont County - $5,100 for renovation to help stabilize the foundation of a building that eventually the city would like to use for a Public Works shop.

City of Fremont, Mahaska County - $66,000 to abate asbestos and deconstruct an old commercial building. City plans to redevelop the space into a new commercial building.

City of Mapleton, Monona County - $31,250 for renovation of an old commercial building. Plans are to have business occupy the ground level with housing options on the second floor.

City of Millersburg, Iowa County - $15,000 for asbestos inspection and abatement on the former school. This is the first step the city is taking to redevelop the structure.

City of Rake, Winnebago County - $69,000 for the deconstruction of an old school building. The city plans to develop a multi-use recreational path in the area where the old building used to be.

City of Wall Lake, Sac County - $121,700 for asbestos abatement, renovation and deconstruction of an old school building. New site will be transformed into a family recreation center.

City of Wapello, Louisa County - $73,450 for asbestos inspection, asbestos abatement, and deconstruction of the existing roof of an old retail store. Renovated structure will be used for retail/commercial space with living options on the second floor.

City of Waukon, Allamakee County - $10,000 for renovation of retail building. The site will be used for a restaurant once work is completed.

For more information about the grant program, application forms and resources, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Environment/LandStewardship/WasteManagement/DerelictBuildingProgram.aspx.