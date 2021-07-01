Governor Phil Scott Appoints Monica White Commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed Monica White as commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL), effective today.

“Monica has dedicated much of her career to public service and human services, and she’s done it well,” said Governor Scott. “She’s a proven leader who will be able to hit the ground running in this permanent role, while continuing to build on her good work.”

“I’ve always been passionate about DAIL’s mission: to make Vermont the best state in which to grow old or to live with a disability – with dignity, respect, and independence – and I am grateful to Governor Scott for the opportunity to serve as DAIL’s commissioner,” said Commissioner White. “It is an honor to work alongside the dedicated staff of Team DAIL and our many valued community partners to build upon our state’s great work as a national leader for aging well and full inclusion for those with disabilities into all aspects of Vermont’s communities.”

White served as interim commissioner of DAIL after Governor Scott appointed Monica Caserta Hutt, the previous commissioner, as the State’s chief prevention officer. White previously served as DAIL’s director of operations and led DAIL’s COVID-19 response efforts. She previously held positions in the Agency of Human Services Secretary’s Office for eight years as director of health care operations, compliance and improvement, and financial director.

“Monica has done an outstanding job navigating her role as interim commissioner,” said Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services. “We are fortunate that we can continue to utilize her skills and expertise in service to Vermonters.”

White holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph’s College of Maine, a Master of Business Administration degree from Norwich University, and is a graduate of the Snelling Center Vermont Leadership Institute.

