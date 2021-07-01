Datamart celebrates 10th Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Datamart Inc., based in California, USA has announced the celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary through their company blog. Datamart was founded in 2011, when its founders Mr. Valentin Podkamennyi and Mr. Alex Krailo decided to leverage their experience at Google and begin their journey towards providing full-service software development, technical consulting, and staff augmentation services.
The company later began focusing on software engineering, quality assurance, and development and operations services and expanding their operations in Ukraine, Europe, and the United States. Over the past 10 years Datamart has been able to create multiple footprints through their service to various customer requirements ranging from the medical sector, to the robotics industry, as well as startups. Due to the variety of the professionals working together at Datamart, bringing in a wide range of development skills to automate industrial processes and improve organizational efficiencies.
About Datamart
Datamart is a global full-service software development company that offers technical consulting, software engineering, and staff augmentation services. Headquartered in California with business representatives in Europe and development centers in Ukraine, Datamart provides the cutting edge technologies for optimal cost-to-value ratio. Over the years the company has collaborated with Google, eBay, Acxiom, StubHub, and many other partners to strengthen their operations across the globe.
Although the global pandemic has slowed down businesses across the world, Datamart seems to have continued to keep up with the harsh business downfalls. The management and their strategic plan quite impressively worked in their favor to drag the company to a point of self-sustenance. Furthermore, the work culture constantly promotes diversity and inclusion which makes it an ideal place for people from different communities to engage into a learning experience through collaboration. In case of interest, further about the company and their services can be found here: https://www.dtm.io/
Valentin Podkamennyi
Datamart Inc.
press@dtm.io