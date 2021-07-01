Introducing CoPointer, the Revolutionary Co-Browsing Tool Created for Collaborative Work, Learning & Leisure

With Co-Pointe, users can easily run a virtual class, conduct online meetings, or even help a relative shop online.

KYIV, UKRAINE, July 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoPointer is pleased to announce the release of its integrated digital tool designed specifically for co-browsing – in other words, browsing the internet with other users. Similar to screen-sharing, Co-Pointer allows people to view the same page at the same time, but it also allows them to highlight certain sections or even use cursors together. According to company founder Igor Koryaka, the service offers a number of exciting features that are proving invaluable to CoPointer customers.“We’re pleased to say that Co-Pointer is already very much in demand as the word spreads,” says Koryaka. “And we’re not surprised. We offer features that are making this a revolutionary tool in the business world. Added to that is the fact that people are having fun using it with family and friends, too!”An advanced, all-integrated digital tool, Co-Pointer allows users to browse together, to share PDFs and pictures, and to use a common platform for text, audio and video chats. It can be used in a variety of situations:Virtual ClassesTeaching online is made easy with CoPointer. Students can be invited with a single click, while the necessary tools such as a whiteboard, broadcast / conference call, highlighting, file sharing and more, are all included.Colleague MeetingsWith CoPointer technology, users can conduct online meetings with their teams in different locations and on different devices. Allowing up to a hundred participants and with unlimited session durations, file sharing and on-screen highlighting tools are also provided.Customer SupportSupport staff can browse the same page as customers to help them navigate the company’s website, taking customer service to a new level. When Co-Pointer is installed on an online shopping site, for example, a customer can click on the ‘support’ button, enabling the agent to connect with them on the same page. This means that the agent can highlight, share files, or even quickly show the customer another product they might be interested in. And the agent can continue their support right up to the point of check-out.Virtual ToursCoPointer technology makes virtual tours an easy process, increasing customer engagement and confidence.CoPointer can be used with any operating system, using any browser, on any device. Free options are available. To watch demonstrations and to find out more, visit the website at https://copointer.com/ About the CompanyCoPointer specializes in developing advertising platforms and more. With years of experience and deep understanding of a product, the company has the ability to execute a customized project or build up a strategy for future projects. CoPointer’s creative team is skilled in conducting programmatic display, mobile, social media, paid search, retargeting, branding and direct campaigns at a level appropriate even for the most demanding customer.