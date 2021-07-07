EZYAGENT Launches Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Program for Insurance Agents
Automates Client Management for State Farm, Farmers, Allstate, and Nationwide Local Agents
EZYAGENT eliminates the administrative burden that bogs down staff at Insurance Agencies.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZYAGENT, a cloud-based CRM program that automates Insurance agencies’ client communications, announced today that it is officially launching its program featuring a new website, easy to use customer data management and free Acord Forms.
— Dani Sanchez
Created by Insurance Agents, EZYAGENT can reduce agency staff time managing clients by up to 80%. EZYAGENT utilizes scheduled email, video email, phone, and texts, to handle an Insurance Agency’s important client communications tasks including payment reminders, policy renewals, appointments, and consistent client connections.
EZYAGENT is a monthly subscription of only $199 per month and included in the subscription are Acord Forms, E-Sign, Texting Alerts, EZYVIDEO, and Appointment Booking/Calendar Management.
“Retaining clients is imperative to the success of any Insurance Agency,” said Dani Sanchez, EZYAGENT Sales Director. “Insurance Agencies have to be especially diligent with their client communications due to time sensitive personal and financial conditions. Agencies cannot let policies lapse or miss payments due to failed client communications. EZYAGENT ensures that this does not happen in a client-friendly manner. EZYAGENT eliminates the administrative burden that bogs down staff at Insurance Agencies. With that burden gone, Insurance Agency staff can concentrate on acquiring new clients.”
“You don’t need to be a computer scientist or have an IT Department to use EZYAGENT,” continued Dani Sanchez. “EZYAGENT was designed by actual Insurance Agents for easy use by Insurance Agents and their staff.”
EZYAGENT offers a free 14-Day Trial. For more information, go to www.ezyagent.com
