Mega Producer and Hip-Hop Recording Artist MADDI MADD Drops New Album 'Success 2'
AKRON, OHIO, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mega producer and Hip-Hop recording artist MADDI MADD is set to drop his highly anticipated album release of the year "Success 2" on Friday July 1, 2021. The official drop of his album “Success 2” follows the successful spring release “On Read”, a track from the upcoming album debut. “On Read” is now available across all streaming platforms since April 9.
MADDI MADD is a multi-talented global hip hop recording artist and producer whose career continues to excel and trailblaze the music industry. His collaborations on major music releases include a variety of top artists including Jodeci, Flo-Rida, Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs N Harmony, Rah Digga, The Outsidaz, and C-Bo to name a few. MADDI MADD has received two five-time multi-platinum plaques for Flo-Rida’s ‘Whistle’ amongst other honors. MADDI MADD is the visionary behind Blimp City Records, a label that continues to propel hip hop to new heights of recognition on the international music scene.
“Success 2” drops on major streaming outlets including Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, Pandora and other major streaming outlets on Friday, July 1, 2021. The album includes “On Read” a track inspired by an interaction with pop star Rihanna celebrating the “year of the woman” honoring women around the world. “Success 2” is distributed by Blimp City Records.
For more information on MADDI MADD’s music, please visit:
Spotify Link
Facebook Link
Instagram Link
Media Contact:
MADDI MADD is a multi-talented global hip hop recording artist and producer whose career continues to excel and trailblaze the music industry. His collaborations on major music releases include a variety of top artists including Jodeci, Flo-Rida, Bizzy Bone from Bone Thugs N Harmony, Rah Digga, The Outsidaz, and C-Bo to name a few. MADDI MADD has received two five-time multi-platinum plaques for Flo-Rida’s ‘Whistle’ amongst other honors. MADDI MADD is the visionary behind Blimp City Records, a label that continues to propel hip hop to new heights of recognition on the international music scene.
“Success 2” drops on major streaming outlets including Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, Pandora and other major streaming outlets on Friday, July 1, 2021. The album includes “On Read” a track inspired by an interaction with pop star Rihanna celebrating the “year of the woman” honoring women around the world. “Success 2” is distributed by Blimp City Records.
For more information on MADDI MADD’s music, please visit:
Spotify Link
Facebook Link
Instagram Link
Media Contact:
AWJ Platinum PR
email us here