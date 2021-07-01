Team Qhubeka NextHash releases first Tour de France film: Success

Team Qhubeka NextHash (www.TeamQhubeka.com) has released the first of a series of short films from the 2021 Tour de France titled ‘Success’.

This content focuses on South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini’s participation at the world’s biggest cycling race, and how his story has served as inspiration to millions across the world.

Douglas Ryder - Team Principal "To be at our seventh Tour de France is incredible. The dream was always just to get to one, and to see the team racing again just makes me so incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.

Our team selection has certainly made global headlines, and rightly so, the DNA of this team and what it wants to achieve in the world is centered on Nic’s story, and other young riders like him that are waiting to be discovered. Just him being on the start line defines success for us.

Also, prior to the start we made the very exciting announcements of new partners in NextHash as well as Burberry and launched a kit that has been the talk of the cycling world. That came with a name change for the remainder of 2021, with NextHash’ long-term commitment to the team.

It’s a hugely exciting time for our team and we continue to look for significant partners who would align with our purpose in effecting positive change in the world through cycling."

About Team Qhubeka NextHash: Team Qhubeka NextHash is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka NextHash (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

