Homeless Ministry Efforts By Eric Painter Impacts Texas Communities
Eric Painter’s homeless ministry efforts impact at-risk youth through mentorship and material supportSUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through his volunteer efforts since 2013, Eric Painter of Texas has worked with the Houston Homeless Ministry to provide mentorship, food, and needed items to the homeless and at-risk youth population of the area. There is a lasting direct and indirect impact of investing time and resources into a very vulnerable group of people.
There are many needs of the Houston area homeless population. As a part of his work with the Houston Homeless Ministry, Eric Painter observes people needing more than just a place to live. Many individuals need food, clothing, medical attention, mental health support, and even spiritual guidance.
The first step in any ministry is to provide for the basic necessities of life. After that, Eric Painter of Texas continues his efforts and outreach to the homeless population by visiting and mentoring people. His guidance and attention help individuals to begin to build a life beyond homelessness.
Overall, Eric Painter invests his time and energy into the people he serves. Each individual is still a person who is struggling in life. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, no matter their current circumstances in life. The true gift of service is going beyond meeting just the immediate needs of a homeless individual, it’s in building relationships.
Eric Painter of Texas was born in 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, to a loving mother and father. He has two younger brothers and a large extended family who remain close to this day. He grew up very close with all of his cousins and has great memories of all the time they'd spend together at the lake house.
After high school, Eric Painter of Sugar Land went to study Theology and earned his Bachelor's degree at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. While there, he was able to study in Europe for half a year and spent time in 15 different countries. After college, Eric spent time working and teaching for a non-profit for six years before moving into his current career in tech/software sales. In his current role, Eric Painter of Texas helps HR professionals streamline and digitize their processes by providing modern software that allows HR to focus on their people rather than paperwork. He hopes to continue to grow his career in the SaaS industry as he is passionate about leveraging good technology to simplify processes. Aside from his career, Eric Painter of Texas is passionate about music, baseball, coffee, and traveling.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here