UK and Ireland Virtual Event Market to Generate $36.18 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in trend of work from home, surge in sponsorship for virtual events, low operational cost in organizing virtual events, and the globalization of businesses drive the growth of the UK and Ireland virtual event market. However, the market across Ireland is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the UK and Ireland virtual event market was accounted for $3.14 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $36.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in trend of work from home, surge in sponsorship for virtual events, low operational cost in organizing virtual events, and the globalization of businesses drive the growth of the UK and Ireland virtual event market. However, lack of awareness regarding technology hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in the virtual event industry are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the UK and Ireland virtual event Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11518?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic favored the demand for virtual events as people are restricted to their homes and sponsors have no choice other than organizing virtual events.

As the pandemic puts a halt on physical event platforms, organizations have invested in virtual event platforms to convey and deliver the content.



The UK and Ireland virtual event market is segmented on the basis of event type, revenue source, age group, and country.

Download Sample PDF (121 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11518

Based on event type, the entertainment segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the webinar segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of revenue source, the ticket sale segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. However, the sponsorship segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11518

Based on country, the market across the UK held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the market across Ireland is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The UK and Ireland virtual event market include an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as George P Johnson Event Marketing Private Limited, First Event, Hopin, Grooveyard Event Limited, MGN Events Ltd., Julia Charles Event Management Ltd., Seven Events Ltd., Saville Group Ltd., Verve Live Agency, and the Events Company.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com