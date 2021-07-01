USA Fibroid Centers Offers Free Fibroid Screenings During Fibroid Awareness Month

To qualify for a free fibroid screening during Fibroid Awareness Month, July 1 to 31, `women are encouraged to call 855-615-2555 and use the words “free screening” when they schedule their appointment. Logo of USA Fibroid Centers2

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Awareness Month is July and USA Fibroid Centers will offer free fibroid screenings to women at one of their outpatient clinics located in the New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, or Texas. USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of highly rated Fibroid Centers with over 40 clinics accredited through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) to perform Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE).

USA Fibroid Centers’ goal during Fibroid Awareness Month is to raise awareness for this common benign tumor that affects women, often with debilitating symptoms. 70% of white women will develop fibroids by age 50. The number jumps up to 80% for African American women, who are three times as likely to be negatively affected by fibroids.

“The vast number of women suffering with fibroids means that this should be one of the best-understood conditions, and yet so many women are unsure about how it can affect their lives,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. “Many women first learn about fibroids when they are diagnosed and are unaware of treatment options such as Uterine Fibroid Embolization, which is a non-surgical procedure that preserves fertility among other benefits.”

USA Fibroid Centers has launched a year of initiatives to help spread awareness about fibroid disease and treatment options. Uterine fibroids are the leading cause of hysterectomies in the United States. More than 200,000 women undergo hysterectomies due to fibroids because they are unaware of more effective and less invasive treatments.

In addition to offering Fibroid Awareness Month free screenings, USA Fibroid Centers is collaborating with community, religious, and political leaders to bring attention to the fibroid epidemic and raise support for the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021, introduced by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.

The free screenings consist of an appointment with one of USA Fibroid Center’s interventional radiologists to discuss symptoms and treatment recommendations. If needed, an ultrasound will confirm the diagnosis of fibroids.

As the leading provider of fibroid care, USA Fibroid Centers treat thousands of patients across the United States using UFE, an FDA-approved procedure with a highly specialized approach.

“We provide an exceptionally top level of expertise by our interventional radiologists who specialize in this painless and highly successful method,” said CEO and Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D. “We are one of the few outpatient centers in the nation that specializes in the treatment of uterine fibroids.”

To qualify for a free fibroid screening during Fibroid Awareness Month, July 1 to 31, `women are encouraged to call 855-615-2555 and use the words, “free screening” when they schedule their appointment.

More information and location information can be found on www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.