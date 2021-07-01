Nash Habib Explains How to Survive a Breakdown During a Winter Storm
Nash Habib explains how important it is to consider emergency preparedness.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it is common knowledge that the winter weather can be unpredictable, especially for people who live in areas prone to bad winter weather, being prepared is essential to your survival.
Nash Habib explains how important it is to consider emergency preparedness. Are you prepared to survive a breakdown in your stranded car during a winter storm? If you were to break down or slide off the road, especially one not heavily traveled, where it may be a few hours before another car comes along?
It is always better to be safe than sorry. Let’s look at what you should have in your car if you get stranded in a storm.
You will want small juice boxes and small bottles of water. If they are frozen, let them defrost and warm up a little before drinking them. If you do not have anything to drink in your car, then scoop up a few cups of freshly fallen snow and let it melt and warm up a little. Be sure to have enough for each family member for at least 24 hours.
A waterproof poncho with a hood (one that is large enough to fit over your bulky winter coat. If you have to get out of the car, this will keep you dry (one for each family member).
Thermal or a thick quilt type blanket for warmth (one for each member of the family
Extra hats and mittens or gloves, and scarves for each family member
Food is another good thing to include - things like protein bars, peanut butter crackers, fresh fruit, crackers, pretzels, things of this nature. Be sure to bring enough for each person for 24 hours and try not to eat it all when help arrives. Even if it is 24 hours later, you should still have some food left. This will require you to be able to ration your food and beverage supply longer if you need to. If your food fits in a small bag, then bring it inside to work with you that way. If you walk outside in a blizzard after an eight-hour workday, your food will not be frozen.
Nash Habib explains why you need a hand-crank radio with a cell phone charger. This will keep you up to date on the weather and allow you to charge your phone if need be.
Always make sure your spouse/partner or a family member or close friend knows what route you take home from work or anyplace you frequently go. Never deviate from your usual route unless you let someone know, especially amid a bad storm.
Nash Habib says when you are ready to leave your destination, call them and let them know you are on your way. This way, if a reasonable amount of time has passed and you still have not arrived, they will know there is a good chance you are stranded in your car and be able to call the local authorities to assist in getting you home.
