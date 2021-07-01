Naples Businessman Kousay Askar Discusses Acquiring 47 Dunkin' Donuts in South Florida
Naples businessman Kousay Askar recently discussed acquiring 47 Dunkin' Donuts in South Florida.
We're honored to bring Dunkin' Donuts into our portfolio”NAPLES, , FL, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kousay Askar is known for his massive portfolio of successful businesses. He has more than 25 years of experience as a business owner/operator and decades of experience in the restaurant industry, real estate development, and more. Kousay Askar recently discussed acquiring 47 Dunkin' Donuts locations in South Florida.
— Kousay Askar
Kousay Askar is the founder of Askar Brands, the company that just acquired 47 locations of the popular donut and coffee shop in South Florida. However, Askar explained that these locations will be run by the CEO of Askar's company Southeast Enterprise Holdings, Inc. CEO George McAllan is the former Vice President of International Operations for Dunkin' Donuts, so he appears to be an ideal candidate for the position.
"We're honored to bring Dunkin' Donuts into our portfolio," Kousay Askar said. "And there's no better man to lead these locations than George McAllan. We're excited to see the growth he's able to create."
Askar is excited to bring Dunkin' Donuts into the portfolio for the long-lasting customer relationships these stores have been able to create. He stated that Dunkin' Donuts locations have become essential parts of many communities, and he looks forward to growing these relationships and further improving community involvement.
Part of this major agreement was to develop several other store locations throughout the region. The communities of Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Miami Gardens among others can be expecting to see Dunkin' Donuts coming soon.
However, Askar explained that current goals aren't only for expansion. He plans to grow the Dunkin' Donuts brand in the region through superior customer service and remodeling with a new footprint. Customers who were previously disappointed with Dunkin' Donuts customer service or outdated establishments in this area will want to visit these locations again in the near future.
"My children are now entering the family business, and I see this acquisition as a major opportunity for them," Kousay Askar added. "I hope that these Dunkin' Donuts locations will continue to improve and grow throughout South Florida. The growth plan we put in place now can be implemented by my children for years to come. I'm excited to continue our family's legacy with this acquisition and the many other successful businesses in our portfolio."
Askar is the successful owner and franchisor of many restaurants offering casual dining and quick service, similar to Dunkin' Donuts. He currently operates 45 locations of Church's Chicken as well as numerous locations of Mr. Pita, Papa Romano's Pizza, CJ's Brewing Co., and more. It is expected that Dunkin' Donuts will see great success with the leaders of Askar Brands at the helm.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here