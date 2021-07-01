General Pest Control Services Announced in Shreveport and Surrounding Areas

After winning an award, Redd Pest Control, a pest control company, expanded treatment offerings for household pests, bed bugs, termites, fleas and ticks, and mosquitoes in the Shreveport area.

Redd Pest Control, a full-service pest control company, is happy to announce new general pest control service offerings in Shreveport, LA, and surrounding areas, after winning "Best Pest Control Companies in Shreveport for 2021" from Expertise.com. Located off of Pierremont Rd in Shreveport, the company offers services to prevent, eliminate, or exclude the following from any commercial business or residential homes: mice, roaches, ants, spiders, silverfish, millipedes, centipedes, bed bugs, termites, fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes.

More information is available at https://redd-pestcontrol.com

One team member said, “Summer is a time when bugs come out in full force. We’re thrilled to announce that we’re continuing our mission of making sure every home is bug proof and every family is protected.”

Though they’ve been open for over 30 years, recent changes have grown Redd Pest Control further and helped to solidify their presence in the Shreveport area. They’re proud to integrate themselves further into the community at any chance they get. One team member said, “We live and work in Shreveport. It’s more than a job, we want our neighbors to be happy in their homes just like we are.”

Redd Pest Control uses over 30 years of world-class professionalism and service to safely and effectively solve any and all pest problems. Rather than bulldoze their way to a solution, they study pest and bug behaviors and stay up to date with the latest exclusion and product needs.

Moreover, they update their business to ensure that customers get not just good pest control, but good and easy customer service. Recently, Redd Pest Control updated their website to feature new service areas in addition to the new pest control options they offer.

From studying pests to paying a bill online, Redd Pest Control’s process ensures that they can take care of any pest problem and resolve customer billings and communications with minimal disruption to the family’s day-to-day life.

More insight about pest control in the Shreveport area is available at https://redd-pestcontrol.com/services/general-pest-control/



Website: https://www.redd-pestcontrol.com

Name: Steve Odom Organization: Redd Pest Control Of Shreveport Address: 5914 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport, LA 71106, United States Phone: +1-318-687-7252