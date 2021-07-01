Bearings Market: Expansion Of The Automobile Industry Will Bode Well For The Market

Key Companies Profiled in Bearings Market Are NSK Ltd, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, myonic GmbH, LYC Bearing Corporation, Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd., Koyo, ISB Industries, NTN Bearing Corporation, SKF, The Timken Company, THB Bearings.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for coated bearings from various applications is a key factor enabling growth of the bearings market, says Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Bearings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global bearings market was valued at USD 39.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.44 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

The Prominent Companies Operating In The Global Bearings Market Include:

NSK Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

myonic GmbH

LYC Bearing Corporation

Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.

Koyo

SKF

The Timken Company

THB Bearings

As per the report, on the basis of application, the bearings market is segmented into automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and others. The automotive segment is expected to hold maximum share owing to the expansion of the automobile industry. The rising emphasis on weight reduction will further aid the growth of the segment. The increasing demand for bearings in the automotive industry owing to its advantages such as the ability to rotate at high speed with precision and high durability along with noise and vibration reduction property. Furthermore, the rising focus of manufacturers towards the production of lighter bearings by adopting various technologies such as better forging techniques, low tolerances, and lightweight alloys will further propel the growth of the market. For instance, SKF developed bearing cages from titanium alloys used in gearbox applications. These titanium bearings offer high component strength and; temperature resistance properties especially applicable for high acceleration applications

The report is dedicated to offering the best statistics, an explanatory study comprising of various characteristics allowing key players to remain robust in the market. It also discusses in-depth the recent innovations and advancement in the bearings market.

Rising Demand For Precision Bearing Will create Growth opportunities

The increasing demand for precision bearing owing to industrial automation will boost the market revenue during the forecast period. The increasing demand from various applications including the aerospace industry and machine tools has resulted in the adoption of precision bearings. The growing requirement for miniature bearings in industrial robots will propel the growth of the market. For instance, according to the secondary sources, in 2017, 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots were installed globally. The rising technological advancement in office automation, medical equipment, and audio-visual equipment will fuel demand for miniature bearings. In addition, the growing focus of manufacturers for the development of miniature bearings will boost the growth of the market. For instance, SKF offers wide range of miniature ball bearings available in stainless steel along with seals or shields for various applications.

Increasing Availability Of Tailored Bearing Will Aid Expansion

The increasing availability of tailored bearing is a factor enabling the growth of the market. The emergence of application-specific bearings is also one of the bearing market trends. The manufacturers are thus offering specialized bearing to suit specific requirements in applications such as weaving looms, agriculture machinery, vacuum pumps, and turbochargers. For instance, NTN-SNR manufacture fully customizes bearings with four points crossed rollers for robotic transmission applications. Furthermore, the development of an advanced ball bearing is predicted to stimulate the growth of the market. For instance, JTEKT Corporation has developed a creep resistance features for ball bearing which are primarily used in the transmissions of hybrid; electric vehicles and, CVTs of engine cars.

Moreover, the acquisition of Timken India Ltd is predicted to favor the market growth. For instance, Timken India Ltd. A subsidiary of Timken Company acquired ABC Bearings Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of cylindrical, tapered and, spherical roller bearings.

