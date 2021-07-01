Greensboro NC Life Coach Content Marketing/Google Ranking Expert Services Launch

KFN Infinity has launched new content marketing services. The services are tailored to life coaches and provide content that is created and shared on major news sites.

KFN Infinity, a digital marketing agency based in London that specializes in helping businesses improve their online visibility, has launched new content marketing services.

The recently launched content marketing services are tailored to life coaches, opticians, and pharmacists in the Greensboro area in North Carolina. As part of the service, the company links local businesses to major media sites to improve their online presence and Google search rank.

The services are provided by a team of professional writers, developers, and advertisers who have experience across a wide range of industries. Together they create content campaigns that include written, video, and advertising content that represents the brand’s messaging.

As part of the update, the team can tailor the content to a specific region, neighborhood, or location to further increase the client’s search rank. The company explains that targeting a specific location in this way can help the business’s visibility.

Once all the content has been compiled, the team works to get it shared on major publications and reputable sites. Doing this ensures that Google recognizes the content as relevant and reputable.

By using the service, the company says businesses will appear on the first page of Google, improve their website traffic and attract new customers. They can also outdo their competitors.

Interested parties can view a complimentary webinar or schedule a 15-minute call to discuss the company’s services and the client’s needs. A complimentary e-book that provides an overview of how to use Google My Business is also available.

Peter, a CEO and previous client, says, “We’re on page one. If you are looking for Google search results and to rank higher than your competitors then KFN is the company to hire. The team at KFN never disappoints us. I highly recommend them.”

KFN Infinity is a company that understands how Google works and has extensive knowledge of SEO and how to implement it. They have helped hundreds of local and non-local businesses to increase their search engine ranking.

