mxHERO Launches Ransom Radar For Safe Email Attachment Preview
mxHERO Ransom Radar ensures that Microsoft Office 365 users safely preview email attachments before opening them locally
Our colleagues are an essential component of a broad-based cyber-security strategy. With this release, we further empower them.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO launches a new product bundle based on its award-winning Mail2Cloud digital bridge. The new product allows Microsoft Office 365 email users to safely preview inbound email attachments before opening them on their computer or mobile device. Organizations improve their cybersecurity by ensuring that end-users have the ability to visually inspect email attachments prior to opening them.
— Don Hammons - Chief Customer Officer, mxHERO
mxHERO Ransom Radar works by automatically uploading all inbound email attachments into the company's cloud storage service (e g. Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, or Egnyte). After uploading, mxHERO's Ransom Radar adds a preview link to each removed file. When the email is delivered, the user can click on the links to safely preview file contents through a web browser. After visual inspection, if the user needs to save the file locally they can download it directly. Furthermore, files uploaded benefit from the additional capabilities of the organization's cloud storage service which may include meta-data enrichment, additional virus scanning, or enhanced content management & collaboration features.
"Just as everyone has a shared responsibility for customer success, we also all have a responsibility to ensure our organizations, our colleagues, our partners, and our customers are secure from cyber threats. Software, patches, and tools alone - will not get this job done. We believe the human component is a vital aspect of the cybersecurity value chain. With this release, we enable them to make the appropriate decisions regarding their digital content - before they decide to download. Much like airport security, the best security models are inclusive of both technology and human-based solutions. At mxHERO, we happen to love both!" states Don Hammons, Chief Customer Officer of mxHERO.
mxHERO Ransom Radar is now available for self-provisioning for Microsoft Office 365 email customers. Companies using Google Workspaces and other email services can also benefit from Ransom Radar by contacting mxHERO.
About mxHERO
mxHERO's products and services give companies, public-sector agencies, service providers, and end-users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for mxHERO's Mail2Cloud digital bridge platform work with any email management program, including Microsoft's Office 365, Google's Gmail, and Microsoft Exchange. mxHERO is a Box Elite Partner of the Year (Alumnus) and back-to-back awardee of the Astors Platinum Award for Best U.S. Homeland Email Security App. mxHERO has a global footprint via an expansive all-Geo partner network and provides key enterprise collaboration and email security solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added mxHERO's capabilities to their email. To learn more about mxHERO visit https://www.mxhero.com. Find mxHERO on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
Video demo: automatic protection of email attachments with Box and Box Shield. OneDrive, Google Drive & Egnyte also supported (1m 30s)