Swiss-based Mila Inc. Introduces Six-Hour Express Onsite Tech Support
Europe’s largest provider of on demand tech support meets the demands of brand-conscious consumers with new expedited service for home or business
Mila typically has a technician onsite within 24 hours, our new Express Service will only enhance our already highly-rated on demand service portfolio.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy, brand-conscious consumers want skilled installation of their new technology devices, smart home systems, or appliances, as well as 24/7 customer support included with their purchases according to research firm Parks Associates. Customers experiencing the benefits of connected IoT devices and systems are demanding that trained technical support be part of their purchases.
— Chris Viatte, CEO and founder of Mila.
Mila Inc., the European leader in on demand technical support today, announced the launch of its new six-hour Express Service tech support in Switzerland. The company is offering customers a money-back guarantee of the express service fee if the Mila Friend technician does not arrive within the six-hour booking window. The new service will roll out in their European and UK markets over the next few months in cities such as Zürich, Bern, Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Vienna, Paris, Lyon, and London.
“When there is a technical issue customers want it resolved quickly,” says Chris Viatte, CEO and founder of Mila. “The introduction of new devices brings integration system issues and often leads to frustration when the buyer tries to resolve issues on their own. Mila typically has a technician onsite within 24 hours, our new Express Service will only enhance our already highly-rated on demand service portfolio.”
Mila provides onsite and remote technical support, installation, and sales consultations in five countries, including Switzerland, Germany, France, Austria, and the UK through a network of over 10,000 crowdsourced trained technicians. Mila is partnered with global brands such as Bosch, Amazon, Netatmo, Ring, eve., and Otto.de.
“Mila is the ‘Uberized’ version of on demand tech support,” adds Viatte. “With our crowdsourced model, our technicians will contact a customer upon booking and confirm their availability, our new Express Service simply formalizes this service offering. Our brand partners know that a frustrated customer will not be a loyal customer and we have demonstrated over and over again that including installation and support options with purchase builds loyalty and increases sales.”
About Mila
Since 2016 in their home market of Switzerland, Mila has been delivering real-time, vetted, on-demand neighborhood tech support. Mila expanded into new markets and countries through a network of strong retail and enterprise partnerships, now offering services in Germany, Austria, France, and the UK. Mila was originally backed and owned by Swisscom. In 2020, CEO Chris Viatte acquired 100% of the shares backed by new investors including Alpana Ventures from Switzerland and Oriza Ventures from Silicon Valley, who both led the round, as well as Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play Ventures.
