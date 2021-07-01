Drug-Free World joins the police at “Beat the Streets” to counter opioid, heroin abuse with the Truth About Drugs
The Truth About Drugs Education Package contents are an effective tool educators can use against youth ignorance of drug dangers
Drug-Free World provides materials for free in 22 languages. The Truth About Drugs is a series of fourteen illustrated drug information booklets containing facts about the most commonly abused drugs.
As the nation’s capital re-opens, popular “Beat the Streets” community and police events resume with youth taking pledge to stay drug-free.
I have found working with the police has given us an opportunity to reach deep into our neighborhoods to bring them the truth about drugs.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2005 the Washington, DC, School Resource Unit of the DC Metropolitan Police Department formed a unique program which enabled police, nonprofits, and other agencies to reach deep into the DC neighborhoods to help combat crime and drug abuse. This series of events is called Beat the Streets.
Every week during the summer months as part of its Beat the Streets series of events, the DC Metropolitan Police Department closes a neighborhood street and sets up nonprofit and government agency vendor tents, live music, and food for a whole afternoon. This year the Beat the Streets program has greatly expanded holding events on three separate days each week reaching over 30 neighborhoods.
For years the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW) has participated annually in the Beat the Streets events providing its drug prevention educational material to community leaders and citizens in Washington, DC.
“One of the activities we have been doing this summer is our Drug-Free Pledge project where youth and adults pledge to be drug-free. In addition, we help educate people about heroin and the devastating and often deadly effects of opioids laced with fentanyl,” said The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s faith liaison Ms. Thalia Ghiglia. “I have found working with the police has given us an opportunity to reach deep into our neighborhoods to bring them the truth about drugs.”
Last year, no events were held due to the pandemic but with infection rates greatly decreased and city restrictions lowered citizens are coming out and participating in more community events.
Beat the Streets this summer consists of a 4-hour block of time where community members of all ages enjoy musical performances in a street-festival-like environment. This is an opportunity for members of the community to get to know members of the police department while enjoying the vendor information tables, music, free food and fun.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s booth displays its colorful Truth About Drugs series of 14 educational booklets and DVDs, making copies available free to residents, police, community leaders and others. The drug prevention materials are unique in that they explain how drugs affect a person physically as well as mentally and with this information a person can make his own choice.
There are many local chapters of The Foundation for a Drug-Free World around the United States that work with law enforcement, nonprofit and community groups. In Washington, DC, The Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers collaborate with the US Attorney’s Office DC, East River Family Strengthening Collaborative, DC Prevention Centers, Metropolitan Police and many other organizations working to defeat the opioid and heroin epidemic.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. The free booklets, in 22 languages, are used in thousands of schools and social programs to help youth with factual information about the drugs they may be offered. Copies of the booklets, DVDs, information kits and education kits can be ordered free of charge by going to www.drugfreeworld.org.
Truth About Drugs Heroin documentary