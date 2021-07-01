Award-winning portfolio tracker launches intraday pricing for US and UK stocks
Sharesight has expanded its intraday pricing support for global markets, empowering investors to make better decisions through superior performance reporting.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharesight’s award-winning portfolio tracking software has launched 15 minute delayed pricing for leading US and UK stock markets, including the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE). This makes it easier than ever for self-directed investors to get the latest stock price and performance data, and makes Sharesight the ultimate tool for global investors who need to track all of their investments in one place.
The platform has added 15 minute delayed pricing for the following markets:
• Nasdaq
• New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
• NYSE American (AMEX)
• BATS Exchange (BATS)
• London Stock Exchange (LSE).
With the growing number of investors worldwide trading across global markets, there is a demand for a digital solution that meets the complex needs of global investors, says Sharesight CEO Doug Morris.
“At Sharesight, our user base consists of investors from over 100 different countries, many of whom are investing outside of their local markets to increase the diversity of their portfolios. This has become a growing trend in the investing community as a whole, especially with the advent of new low-cost brokers that make it easy for investors to trade across different asset classes and markets. Gone are the days of investors sticking to their local stock market, or simply using one broker to fulfil their trades.
“For example, around 30% of the investors who use Sharesight own stocks in the US or UK, with more than half of these investors living overseas. With this comes the challenge of providing a solution to meet the complex needs of these investors, which we have addressed through a number of initiatives – most recently our expanded support for intraday pricing in key global markets such as the Nasdaq, New York and London stock exchanges.”
Sharesight’s intraday pricing support for US and UK stocks comes in addition to the platform’s existing intraday pricing for the Australian (ASX) and New Zealand (NZX) stock exchanges, plus the ability to track over 240,000 stocks, ETFs and funds in leading global markets.
Other recent initiatives for global investors include the addition of support for five new stock exchanges across Europe and Asia, as well as the launch of the Multi-Currency Valuation Report.
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 250,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.
