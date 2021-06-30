Governor Abbott Hosts 45th President Donald J. Trump For Border Security Briefing, Border Wall Tour In Rio Grande Valley

June 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today hosted 45th President Donald J. Trump for a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement in Weslaco. Following the briefing, the Governor and former President Trump toured a portion of the unfinished border wall in Pharr.

"In just five months, the Biden Administration has done everything it can to reverse President Trump's border strategy, and their open border policies have led to a disaster at our southern border," said Governor Abbott. "Because of President Biden's outright refusal to secure the border, the State of Texas is stepping up to continue the work of the Trump administration by building a wall and restoring law and order along the border. The State of Texas is grateful for our shared commitment and partnership with former President Trump to secure the border and keep our communities safe."

During the briefing, Governor Abbott, Texas Department of Public Safety Executive Director Steve McCraw, Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn updated former President Trump on Texas' ongoing efforts to secure the border and halt the trafficking and smuggling of people, weapons, drugs, and other contraband into the state. Other briefing participants included:

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd

Chris Crane, Former National Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Council President

Paul Perez, President RGV Sector, National Border Patrol Council

Sheriff Clint McDonald, Kimble County

Sheriff Brad Coe, Kinney County

State Senator Kelly Hancock

State Representative James White

Congressman Austin Pfluger

Congressman Jodey Arrington

Congressman Jim Banks

Congressman Brian Babin

Congressman Ronny Jackson

Susan Kibbe, Executive Director for South Texans’ Property Rights Association

Sheriff AJ Louderback, Former Chairman of the Regional Homeland Security Advisory Committee

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council

Tom Homan, Former Acting Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Mark Morgan, Former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary, the Department of Homeland Security

Upon conclusion of the briefing, Governor Abbott and former President Trump toured an unfinished portion of the border wall that was halted by President Joe Biden. The Governor discussed the State of Texas' recently announced strategy to construct a border wall to keep communities safe and prevent unlawful immigration.