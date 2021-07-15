HISTORIC FUNDING OF $13 MILLION DOLLARS TO THE TRANSGENDER WELLNESS AND EQUITY FUND BY GOVENOR NEWSOM ANNOUNCED
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund would be receiving $13 million in funding that will provide health care services for transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex (TGI) people across all of California. Resources include mental health programs, culture-based programs, medical services, as well as supportive housing help specifically for TGI people. This historic announcement is the continuation of the victory that was achieved when AB 2218 was passed in September of 2020.
The TransLatin@ Coalition, led by Founder and CEO Bamby Salcedo, was instrumental in advocating for the passing of AB2218 last year. Since then, she has been working tirelessly to ensure that not only would the funding come to fruition, but that a precedent would be set for other states and policymakers to follow as well.
"We are so grateful that TGI people will have the resources needed to improve our quality of life. We are privileged to live in a state that has the most inclusive legislation to support the livelihood of trans people. It is through intentional investment in the lives of TGI people through this budget allocation that collectively we are going to improve the lives of all TGI Californians," said Bamby Salcedo, Chief Executive Officer at TransLatin@ Coalition.
"I'm so proud of this community vision becoming a reality. This budget allocation shows that when we let TGI people lead, great things can happen. I look forward to working to get these funds to our people here on the ground!" said Michaé De La Cuadra, Manager of Policy and Community Engagement at TransLatin@ Coalition.
About TransLatin@ Coalition:
The TransLatin@ Coalition (TLC) was founded in 2009 by a group of Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex (TGI) immigrant women in Los Angeles, California, as a grassroots response to address the specific needs of TGI Latin@ immigrants who live in the United States. Since then, the agency has become a nationally recognized organization with representation in 10 different states across the U.S. and provides direct services to TGI individuals in Los Angeles.
