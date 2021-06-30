Muralidharan Venkataraman Joins Accely as a Global Delivery and Pre-Sales Head
Muralidharan has over three decades of experience working with one of the world's leading management and IT consultancies
Our success is geared with our power to transform the core competencies in today's dynamic to our clients.”DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely is pleased to announce the appointment of Muralidharan Venkataraman as Global Delivery and Pre-Sales Head. We strongly believe that his experience and expertise will strengthen Accely’s sales strategy and strategic positioning, allowing it to effectively provide customers with a superior value proposition and business solutions.
— Nilesh Shah, Accely's CEO
Accely offers comprehensive SAP consulting services using modern methodologies and innovation, resulting in a combination of cutting-edge technology and expertise. Muralidharan has over three decades of experience working with one of the world's leading management and IT consultancies on projects related to Enterprise Application, Business, and Digital Transformation engagements for key players. As a provider of both products and services, his experience and, as well as ours, can complement each other with the unique selling point of our technical expertise, project management, and problem-solving abilities.
“Our success is geared with our power to transform the core competencies in today's dynamic to our clients. With these transformations, we are optimistic towards establishing an executive team that will offer our clients the greatest solutions to the issues of a dynamic business ecosystem while also driving our company’s growth recklessly,” said Nilesh Shah, Accely's CEO.
Our objective is to give SMEs and multi-national companies robust, scalable, innovative, and high-quality solutions. Muralidharan's experience in leading transformational programs for large-scale SAP engagements in engineering, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, construction, FMCG, and Fortune 500 companies will inspire our SAP consulting group to provide higher-quality services that result in an increase and more consistent ROI.
About Muralidharan Venkataraman
Muralidharan’s career began in 1989 with A.F. Ferguson & Co., Mumbai, in the Management/IT Consulting division. From there, he spent two decades with DXC Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, managing SAP functional and technical teams. Among his numerous SAP engagements are implementations, application management, remediation, roll-outs, migrations, upgrades, and enhancements for multiple clients in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
About Accely
Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner company headquartered in Singapore, with a global niche presence in 11 countries. With our expertise in simplifying and streamlining business processes, we help companies leverage the right IT solutions through the SAP suite of applications. Our end-to-end suite of solutions and services enables businesses to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make an impact.
