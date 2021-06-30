Ivy Global School Earns Cognia Accreditation
Ivy Global School - Your American Dreams Start Here”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Global School announced today that it has earned accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.
Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes schools that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Cognia is working in over 80 countries and accrediting 36,000 institutions that serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day.
Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that Ivy Global School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.
“School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Ivy Global School a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” shared Dr. Kyle Konold, Principal Ivy Global School. “Ivy Global is a strong community that is committed to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement to provide the best to the students the school serves,” commented Ms. Christina Choi, C.E.O Ivy Global School.
To earn Cognia accreditation, a school also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term. As part of the accreditation announcement, Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Ivy Global School is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
Ivy Global School is a Private K-12 American Virtual School established in Tampa, Florida. The school provides students and families with a complete curriculum that meets State and National Standards. The curriculum is available for any time zone anywhere and the students can work on their own and with teachers supervising in real-time.
