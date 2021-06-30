The Reynolds Team Network Gave Back BIG During Times of Uncertainty in the Midst of the Pandemic

The Reynolds Team Network hosted the 2020 Children National Hospital’s Radiothon and gave back thousands of dollars to their cause!

The Reynolds Team Network hosted the 2020 Children National Hospital’s Radiothon and helped raise $457,080 for their cause!

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reynolds Team Network of Keller Williams Realty is committed to generating more opportunities to give back to the community and families they serve. As a small business that has remained up and running through times of uncertainty during the pandemic, CEO and Team Leader, Sarah Reynolds, was reported saying, “To whom much is given, much is required. I felt blessed to have such an incredible team that was still helping families buy and sell homes, and felt it was our responsibility to give back to those who were greatly affected by the Pandemic.” In years past, their mission to give back had been a top priority, but last year hit especially close to home and kicked their movement into high gear.

In addition to continuing to support Children’s National Hospital, The Fisher House Foundation, and other Worthy Causes with over $300,000 in donations in 2020 alone, The Reynolds Team hosted the Children’s National Hospital’s Radiothon, which is normally held on-site at the facility. Their efforts resulted in a large number of donations, which supports families who cannot afford treatment.

In addition, during this health care crisis, the team recognized the urgency to give back to the Health Care heroes that were working around the clock to treat Coronavirus patients. They partnered with John K. Wood of 29 Diner for the “Be-A-Hero-Feed-A-Hero” event where they fed every single employee at Inova Loudoun Hospital for a full 24 hours. In November 2020, The Grand Opening of the Team’s headquarters kicked off with an organized food drive, which resulted in over 2,000 pounds of food being donated to Dulles South Food Pantry. The team also held a Toy Drive for the foster children at Northern Virginia Family Services, with over 100 gifts donated for Christmas 2020.

“This past year, the Team and I continued our commitment to the community with our Love All Serve All Initiative,” said Sarah Reynolds. “We have felt the weight of the Pandemic on our friends, family, neighbors, and loved ones. Our hearts go out to anyone who has lost a loved one or has been affected by the tragedy. We feel honored and blessed to help in any way that we can.”