/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "AIoT, A Popular Technology, Is Entering a Period of Rapid Development". In recent years, AIoT has gradually become well known. AIoT, namely AI+IoT, means the combination of AI and IoT. IoT collects the underlying data and AI processes and analyzes the data, so the two technologies promote each other to form a new fusion discipline.



In fact, AIoT greatly empowers the real economy. The AIoT global market is expected to enjoy a market space of about $500 billion in 2022, while the proportion of China's IoT in global market can be about 30%, which is considerable. According to the "2021 Global AIoT Developer Ecology White Paper", benefiting from the large-scale application of city-side AIoT business and the initial popularity of edge computing, the global AIoT market value reached $226.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $482 billion by 2022 with a growth rate of 28.65%. However, the AIoT market value in China grows from $55 billion in 2019 to $128 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 32.5%.

At present, technology companies such as Qualcomm, Apple and WIMI Hologram Cloud (http://www.wimiar.com/en/) have begun to lay out AIoT. Qualcomm relies on the QCA4020 chip developed by its team in AIoT applications. The QCA4020 chip supports 2.4GHz/5GHz Bluetooth 5.0 communication with low-power dissipation, and increases on-chip memory from 8KB to over 300KB, significantly improving product performance. Apple also participates in the AIoT layout. Apple lays out AIoT ecology, and successively launches smart home control and HomePod. WIMI Hologram Cloud turns ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithms, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields.

The future AIoT platform is bound to be "better, faster and more stable", enabling devices to develop IoT intelligent devices for industrial, medical, retail, urban and other fields. Combined with 5G communication technology, the AIoT market is bound to show diversified, broad and extensive application needs.

