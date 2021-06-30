Sarah Reynolds, CEO of Top Real Estate Team in the Nation, Launches Nationwide Podcast

Sarah Reynolds, Team Leader of the Reynolds Team Realty, co-hosts The Empire Building Podcast—a movement that aims to empower women in leadership roles.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 years ago, Team Leader of The Reynolds Team Network of Keller Williams Realty, Sarah Reynolds, voiced her concern about the lack of women in positions of power in the real estate industry. After already being a huge supporter of women in the workforce within her community, she made it her mission to speak out to the entire nation on this issue. In an effort to educate and inspire a bigger audience, Sarah teamed up with Wendy Papasan, Seychelle Van Poole Engelhard, and Vija Williams, who are all a part of organizations with more than 118 million dollars in revenue each year, to launch a podcast that addresses the hardships and prosperities of being a woman in a leadership position, building a big business, and managing a work-life balance.

“It saddened me to learn that only 30% of the top 100 teams in Keller Williams Realty were women-led, in an industry where a whopping 65% of the licensees were women,” said Sarah. “A conversation with my good friend, Wendy Papasan, changed my focus to speaking across the nation, and I cannot wait to see the impact the Empire Building movement has on aspiring young women.”

Sarah Reynolds is eager to share this newly launched podcast titled “Empire Building” that is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, etc., and urges you to subscribe, so you never miss an episode. “They just keep getting better and better as we dive deeper into tactical methods of building a business,” Sarah exclaimed on Facebook. The latest episode, “Episode 63: Self-Care for Leaders Part 2: You Can't Pour From an Empty Cup," dropped on Monday, June 28th, and new episodes are available weekly.