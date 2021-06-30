The Nation's Top Real Estate Team Launches “Empower Home Mortgage”

The Reynolds Team Network pioneers their own lending system!

The Reynolds Team Realty pioneers their own lending system to combat common problems for prospective homeowners trying to obtain a mortgage.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years of working with different lenders to help clients realize their real estate goals, The Reynolds Team of Keller Williams Realty has paid careful attention to the various advantages and disadvantages many prospective homeowners face when looking for a mortgage. Seeing the struggles and triumphs families go through to obtain a home, sparked an interest in Team Leader, Sarah Reynolds Oji, to pioneer a new system that better caters to homeowners’ needs.

Partnering with her husband, George Oji, the duo is proud to announce their in-house mortgage company, “Empower Home Mortgage,” whose core mission is to foster better education around financing a home and never to deny someone a loan, but instead, be a financial advisor through the process until they are eligible.

The Reynolds Team was founded with a goal to serve others—whether it be delivering top-notch service while helping families buy/sell homes or giving back to Worthy Causes within the community, Team Leader, Sarah Reynolds, has built a real estate company with a greater purpose. Empower Home Mortgage is the next big step in making a greater impact on the real estate industry and empower everyone to unlock the amazing benefits of owning real estate.

Sarah said, “Over the years, I have seen it all. Families get locked into loans with little to no idea what it entails just because they are desperate to stop paying rent and start building their own wealth. I think everyone should have the opportunity to own real estate and be able to move into a home with financial literacy and confidence that their lender truly has their best interests in mind. George and I are so excited to begin this journey and to serve our community with the critical task of obtaining a mortgage.”