Pennsylvania Officials Celebrate Pennsylvania Dairy, Provide the Scoop on Fourth Annual Ice Cream Trail

Mechanicsburg, PA – Sprinkled across Pennsylvania are 31 creameries that make up Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. At Urban Churn in Mechanicsburg today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary Carrie Fischer Lepore encouraged Pennsylvanians and tourists to support Pennsylvania’s small businesses and dairy farmers with scoops of happiness churned from Pennsylvania dairy.

“This ice cream trail provides consumers an opportunity to experience Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural heritage while learning more about the dairy industry, supporting small businesses, and enjoying a scoop, or several, of PA Preferred ice cream,” said Redding. “Whether it’s a reward following a little league win, a salute to reuniting with family and friends, or a tribute to a hot summer day, there’s a lot to celebrate about and with Pennsylvania dairy.”

Originally launched in 2018, the Pennsylvania ice cream trail is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred® program, The Department of Community and Economic Development’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,400 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them and offer a unique opportunity to explore the commonwealth by the scoop.

For 2021, Scooped offers three trails – West, South Central, and East – densely packed with dairy good experiences for ice cream enthusiasts. While this year’s trail does not include an official passport for stamps and prize redemption, trail-goers can learn about participating creameries virtually at visitpa.com/scoops and plan their adventure.

“While 2020 was a year of being cooped up, in 2021, Pennsylvanians can scoop up some fun on this summer’s ice cream trail,” said Deputy Secretary Lepore. “We encourage our happy travelers to set out on new adventures all across the commonwealth, where they can enjoy a sweet treat, make sweet memories, and support Pennsylvania’s small businesses and dairy industry.”

In Pennsylvania, the dairy industry supports more than 52,000 jobs and contributes $12.6 billion to the state’s economy in both urban and rural areas. Pennsylvania dairy manufacturers lead the nation in the production of many dairy products including ranking second nationally for ice cream and butter, and third in the nation for swiss cheese.

“Pennsylvania dairy farms are the backbones of our communities. The ice cream trail is a great way to support these businesses while getting a firsthand look at the care and quality that goes into dairy farming each and every day,” said Jayne Sebright, Executive Director at the Center for Dairy Excellence.

Explore more carefully curated Trips & Trails available in Pennsylvania on the VisitPA website. Support Pennsylvania farmers by purchasing PA Preferred products rooted in Pennsylvania. Learn more about Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry on the Department of Agriculture website.

