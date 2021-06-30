Edison Energy adds Hannah Badrei to oversee its energy commodities and renewables advisory teams

Hannah Badrei, PhD

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy has hired Hannah Badrei, Ph.D. as Vice President of Front-of-Meter to oversee its power and gas supply procurement functions as well as the renewables advisory and market insights and analysis teams.

Badrei brings more than 17 years of energy experience in the power, natural gas, and renewables sectors. Her expertise spans go-to-market strategy development, origination, deal structuring, and quantitative analysis.

In her most recent role, she served as Vice President of Power & Renewables Origination at MP2 Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Energy North America. There she was responsible for commercial and industrial origination, and led the launch of their retail-delivered off-site renewables platform. At Edison she will offer clients tailored and structured energy procurement strategies to achieve their evolving sustainability goals. They will benefit from Badrei’s extensive experience collaborating with leading corporate buyers – most recently with Cargill Incorporated and Visa. Previously, she managed commercial and analytics teams at the Boston Consulting Group and Calpine Corporation. She began her career as a quantitative analyst, working in risk management and energy procurement for Pacific Gas & Electric.

“I’m passionate about creating accessible, effective, and tailored energy solutions. I’m also a strong believer that simplicity is key to wider adoption,” Badrei said. “Currently, both conventional and renewable energy procurement strategies remain complex, and at times, risky. I joined Edison Energy because our mission is to empower our clients by helping them to understand and navigate their options, as well as ensure that our tailored solutions meet their sustainability, financial, and strategic goals.”

As an advocate of women entering and achieving leadership roles in the renewable energy and sustainability sectors, Badrei has chaired the Houston Chapter of WRISE (Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy). She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from the Cullen College of Engineering University of Houston, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in computational finance from Rice University.

