Tyrrell Prison Work Farm Recommended for ‘Gold Standard’ ACA Accreditation

A team of American Correctional Association auditors has recommended accreditation be awarded to the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm, a high achievement and another step toward full accreditation of the prison system.

“This accreditation is the gold standard in the corrections profession,” said Prisons’ audit administrator Paula Page, whose team of professionals assist and guide the facility in preparing for ACA Accreditation. “I am pleased the auditors recognized the hard work our staff do, and our commitment to correctional excellence.”

The ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States.

The auditors said the prison, located in Columbia, scored 100 percent on the audit for mandatory standards and a remarkable 99.8 percent on non-mandatory standards.

These performance-based standards evaluate fundamental correctional practices that ensure staff and inmate safety and security; enhance staff morale; improve record maintenance and data management capabilities; and improve the function of the facility.

As part of the accreditation process, the ACA auditors conducted visual inspections, reviewed policies and procedures and probed the work being done to ensure best practices are met at the prison.

Prisons leadership is pursuing accreditation for all prison facilities and Correction Enterprises operations, as envisioned in the strategic plan found here: https://files.nc.gov/ncdps/documents/files/Division-of-Prisons-Strategic...

“We have a hard-working and experienced team, led by Tyrrell’s ACA manager Lt. Shannon Bond. This prison is operated with professionalism and dedication, and I’m grateful the auditors recognized the commitment of our staff with these outstanding scores,” said Warden Bruce Hodges.