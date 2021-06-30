Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce Upcoming Vaccine Clinics for Residents Ages 12-18 at Six DC Public Schools

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health are announcing new vaccine clinics open to all DC residents between the ages of 12 and 18. As the District prepares to close high-capacity walk-up vaccination sites on July 17, DC Health will continue to provide targeted vaccination opportunities to the community, beginning with these new vaccine clinics at six DC Public Schools. The clinics are open to all District youth, not just DCPS students. As adjustments are made to vaccination sites, residents are also reminded that they can find opportunities to claim their free COVID-19 vaccine, including at pharmacies and clinics across all eight wards, by going to vaccines.gov.

The initial schedule for school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics is listed below. Additional dates and opportunities are expected to be added throughout the summer, and the most recent and current schedule will be posted on vaccinate.dc.gov.

Cardozo EC (1200 Clifton St. NW), 9 am – 2 pm The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, and 7/20. The school will have second dose opportunities on 7/6, 7/13, 7/17, 7/20, 7/27, 8/3, 8/10, and 8/17. For more information, please call (202) 727-5148.

H.D. Woodson (540 55th St. NE), 9 am – 2 pm The school will have first dose opportunities on 6/30, 7/7, 7/14, 7/21, and 7/28. The school will have second dose opportunities on 7/7, 7/10, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4, 8/11, and 8/18. For more information, please call (202) 724-2287.

Roosevelt HS (4301 13th St. NW), 9 am – 3 pm The school will have first dose opportunities on 8/7. The school will have second dose opportunities on 8/28. For more information, please call (202) 727-6333.

Dunbar SHS (101 N St. NW), 9 am – 3 pm The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/24. Children’s National will be providing the second dose opportunities at the Main Hospital (111 Michigan Avenue NW) on 8/14 and at the school during school hours Monday – Friday from August 16-20. To schedule an appointment, please call (202) 476-5464. Walk-ups are also welcomed.

Ballou SHS (3401 4th St. SE), 9 am – 3 pm The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/31. Children’s National will be providing the second dose opportunities at the Main Hospital (111 Michigan Avenue NW) on 8/21 and at the school during school hours Monday – Friday from August 23-27. To schedule an appointment, please call (202) 476-5464. Walk-ups are also welcomed.

Anacostia (1601 16th St. SE), 9 am – 3 pm The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/31. The school will have second dose opportunities on 8/21. For more information, please call (202) 727-6333.



Consent policies vary by provider, and the DCPS vaccine clinics will be operated by multiple providers. Students and families can call ahead to learn more about the consent policy at a specific site.

Updates to Testing Sites

Additionally, while Friday, July 2 will be the last day of operations at the UDC and Anacostia testing sites, the community is reminded that firehouse testing sites will remain open and that the Test Yourself DC kits continue to be available for pick-up and drop-off at 16 libraries across the District. More information about the at-home testing kits can be found at testyourself.dc.gov.

Take the Shot, DC Giveaways

Currently, all DC residents 12 and older who get their first (or only) COVID-19 vaccine dose at three select sites are eligible to receive a $51 VISA gift card. While anyone can get vaccinated at District vaccination sites, the gift cards are only available to District residents who can show proof of residency. Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Additionally, this week, Mayor Bowser announced that individuals who people who help unvaccinated friends, family, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated and accompany them to a vaccination site can receive a $51 VISA gift card. Through the Take the Shot, DC Vaccine Buddy Program, individuals can redeem up to 11 gift cards (one card per unvaccinated DC resident that they accompany to a vaccination site). To participate in this offer, both people must be at least 18 years old and have a state-issued ID. The three vaccine buddy sites are the same sites hosting the Take the Shot, DC giveaway: the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, and Ron Brown High School. The person getting vaccinated will also receive a $51 VISA gift card.

Additional Opportunities to Get Vaccinated in DC

Faith in the Vaccine Clinics:

New Samaritan Baptist Church (1100 Florida Ave NE): July 6, 10am-4pm; July 7, 10am-4pm; July 20, 10am-4pm; July 21, 12pm-7pm

Temple of Praise (700 Southern Ave SE): July 6, 10am-4pm; July 7, 10am-4pm; July 20, 10am-4pm; July 21, 12pm-7pm

Pennsylvania Ave Baptist Church (3000 Pennsylvania Ave SE): July 2 and 3, 10am-4pm; July 9 and 10, 10am-4pm; July 23 and 24, 10am-4pm

Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. Residents who are unable to leave home to get vaccinated can still call 1-855-363-0333 to make an appointment for a free at-home vaccination.

A full schedule of the days and hours of the current walk-up sites can be found on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

COVID-19 Data Reporting

Beginning next week, the District will send the daily COVID-19 data in the afternoon. Data will continue to come out Monday through Friday except on holidays.