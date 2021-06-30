Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Provides Online Safety Tips for Floridians During Internet Safety Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—This National Internet Safety Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians to be responsible online. The internet continues to be an important part of Floridian’s lives, with even more activity moving online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, identity thieves, fraudsters, sexual predators and human traffickers also use the internet to commit heinous crimes. It is important to regularly review online safety measures to avoid falling prey to any of these devious online schemes.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In the internet age, we can buy groceries, clothes, or even a new car with a few clicks of the mouse, but we can also unknowingly invite fraudsters, thieves or even sexual predators into our lives. While the internet can be a great tool to improve our everyday lives, we must make sure we are taking measures to increase the safety and security of our finances and our families online.”

Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to stay safe online by following these tips:

Be mindful when sharing content on the internet because once there, it never goes away;

Secure accounts by using different passwords and multifactor authentication, if available;

Monitor your children’s internet use by enabling parental controls, and take the time to share safe online habits;

Know that WiFi hot spots are usually unsecure and can allow scammers to easily access sensitive information on your device; and

Never access any important accounts through public computers or electronic devices.

The National Association of Attorneys General has a consumer resource webpage dedicated to internet privacy. To access more useful information from the website, click

here

.