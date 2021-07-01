Rutland-Dryer Integrated Health Chooses BlueStar TeleHealth as its Remote Patient Monitoring Partner
BlueStar TeleHealth to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Services to Rutland-Dryer’s Patients
BlueStar TeleHealth is proud to work with the Rutland-Dryer team and pleased they chose to work with our team.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rutland-Dryer is known for its holistic approach with its patients, attending to mind, body, and spirit. BlueStar’s RPM technology delivers vital statistics frequently to Rutland-Dryer’s medical team allowing them to cost-effectively provide better healthcare for their patients.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “BlueStar is proud to work with the Rutland-Dryer team and pleased they chose to work with our team. Their focus on providing excellent healthcare matches our focus on delivering excellent service and support for their medical experts.”
Rutland-Dryer’s President, Greg Rutland, said, “working with BlueStar Telehealth we’re able to bridge the space between a traditional healthcare technology and where people really want to live every day – in their home.”
As more medical professionals begin offering remote patient monitoring (RPM) to their patients, forward-thinking medical practices, like Rutland-Dryer, will benefit from BlueStar’s turnkey service and support allowing medical professionals to maintain their focus on providing excellent healthcare to patients.
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired, two-star admirals. BlueStar’s board of advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
About Rutland-Dryer
Rutland-Dryer Integrated Health is a health and wellness center serving the Columbus Ohio community with a holistic approach, meaning that they attend to mind, body, and spirit. Their skilled practitioners leverage state-of-the-art medical technology to deliver customized treatment plans that are effective and efficiently delivered.
