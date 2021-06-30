Global Pet Furniture Market Is Expected to Reach $5.13 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Growth in demand for customization in pet furniture, availability of a broad range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture, and innovation such as smart pet bed drive the growth of the global pet furniture market. The North America region held the largest share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pet furniture industry was estimated at $3.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.13 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Growth in demand for customization in pet furniture, availability of a broad range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture, and innovations such as smart pet bed drive the growth of the global pet furniture market. On the other hand,, high costs of smart pet furniture hamper the market. Nevertheless, development and innovations in smart pet furniture is anticipated to usher lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 has impacted the market negatively. The manufacturing processes and supply chain demand have been disrupted due to the prolonged lockdown.

However, the situations in various regions are getting better than before, which in turn is expected to aid the industry to recoup soon.



The pet furniture market is segmented on the basis of pet type, product type, and distribution channel, and region. Based on pet type, the dogs segment dominated the market with largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the cats segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the house segment held the largest market share in 2019, with nearly half of the global pet furniture market. The segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the bed & sofas segment is projected to register the fastest growing CAGR of 7.4% during in between 2021 to 2027.

The global pet furniture market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The North America region held the largest share in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the market. The region is further expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report include FurHaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club, MidWest Homes for Pets, Nest Bedding, North American Pet Products, PetPals Group, Inc, Prevue Pet Products, Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd, Ultra Modern Pet, and Ware Pet Products.

