Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 1, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 30, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Fairview Park Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Global Ambassadors Language Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Central Ohio Health Care Consortium

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Westerville School District Library

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

City of Xenia Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Community Improvement Corporation of Reading

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Cessna Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Logan-Hocking County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Sylvania

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

SORC, LLC

 MED

07/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Mercer

Southwest Mercer Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Monroe Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Bradford

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Seneca

Jackson Liberty Bettsville Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Hamilton Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 1, 2021

