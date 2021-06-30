For Immediate Release:

June 30, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Fairview Park Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Global Ambassadors Language Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Delaware County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Central Ohio Health Care Consortium IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Westerville School District Library IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene City of Xenia Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation of Reading 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Cessna Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking Logan-Hocking County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas City of Sylvania IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 SORC, LLC MED 07/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Mercer Southwest Mercer Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Monroe Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Bradford IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Seneca Jackson Liberty Bettsville Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Hamilton Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov