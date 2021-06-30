Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Butler
Butler County Transportation Improvement District
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Fairview Park Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Global Ambassadors Language Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware
Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Westerville School District Library
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
City of Xenia Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Community Improvement Corporation of Reading
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Cessna Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Logan-Hocking County District Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
City of Sylvania
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
SORC, LLC
MED
07/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Mercer
Southwest Mercer Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Monroe Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Bradford
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Seneca
Jackson Liberty Bettsville Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Hamilton Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.