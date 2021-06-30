Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (29 June 2021)

COVID-19 UPDATE: A total of 50,932 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,347 new cases, which represents a 26.2% positivity rate. A further 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,264 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/eDW650Fl88I.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
